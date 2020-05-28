The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $692.93

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $692.93 and traded as low as $691.60. The Sage Group shares last traded at $695.20, with a volume of 4,128,059 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered The Sage Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 613.30 ($8.07).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 632.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 692.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.93 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Steve Hare bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 621 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £31,050 ($40,844.51).

The Sage Group Company Profile (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.