Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) versus Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Aphria (NYSE:APHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -241.79% -62.82% -20.28% Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tilray and Aphria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million 7.95 -$321.17 million ($1.69) -6.30 Aphria $179.29 million 6.25 -$12.48 million ($0.11) -38.09

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tilray, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Tilray has a beta of 3.29, meaning that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tilray and Aphria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 3 12 2 0 1.94 Aphria 0 2 6 0 2.75

Tilray presently has a consensus target price of $17.88, suggesting a potential upside of 67.93%. Aphria has a consensus target price of $8.21, suggesting a potential upside of 95.87%. Given Aphria’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than Tilray.

Summary

Aphria beats Tilray on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

