TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,330.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,990.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,207.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.16, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

