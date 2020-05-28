TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Nomura

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price boosted by Nomura from $104.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded TopBuild from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities raised their price target on TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on TopBuild from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.90.

TopBuild stock opened at $124.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.31. TopBuild has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $125.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.45.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $528,484.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,598.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,476.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 139.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in TopBuild by 38.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

