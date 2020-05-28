TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.90.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $124.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average of $99.45. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $125.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.31.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,476.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $528,484.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,598.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 139.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 38.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.