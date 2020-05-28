Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.08

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.08 and traded as high as $18.75. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 416,262 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXG. Cormark cut Torex Gold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank cut Torex Gold Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eight Capital raised Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$230.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc will post 0.8299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Darren Murphy bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,351.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$91,543.62.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

