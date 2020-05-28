Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Stock Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of TM stock opened at $126.81 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1 year low of $108.01 and a 1 year high of $145.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

