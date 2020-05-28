Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Nomura Instinet

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective upped by Nomura Instinet from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a hold rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,009,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,489,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.