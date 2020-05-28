Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSCO. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Northcoast Research cut Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.80.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $120.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $807,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

