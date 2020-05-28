Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Raymond James

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Tractor Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.80.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.04. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $120.34. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,055,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,004 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,249,000 after acquiring an additional 186,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,599,000 after acquiring an additional 269,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.