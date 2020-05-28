Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $125.00 at Guggenheim

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $120.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,186,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

