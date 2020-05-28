TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.25. TransAtlantic Petroleum shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 594,700 shares changing hands.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.47 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,838 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

