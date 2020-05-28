Trenchant Capital (CVE:TCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Trenchant Capital Corp (CVE:TCC) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 19000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 874.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.81.

About Trenchant Capital (CVE:TCC)

Trenchant Capital Corp., an investment and venture capital company, focuses on providing special situation debt financing to various companies in Canada. The company was formerly known as Echelon Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Trenchant Capital Corp. in May 2017. Trenchant Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

