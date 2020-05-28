Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Tristate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of Tristate Capital stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Tristate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $408.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tristate Capital will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Riddle bought 3,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 251,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Getz bought 15,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 36,364 shares of company stock worth $591,791. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tristate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tristate Capital by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tristate Capital by 190.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

