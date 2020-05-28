Tullow Oil’s (TLW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 26 ($0.34) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 87.14 ($1.15).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

LON:TLW opened at GBX 24.43 ($0.32) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.12. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 7.17 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 251.31 ($3.31).

In related news, insider Les Wood sold 47,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £12,404.86 ($16,317.89).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.