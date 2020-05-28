Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TUP. Citigroup upped their target price on Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $148.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Cassandra Harris bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $256,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

