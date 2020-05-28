Tyman (LON:TYMN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $222.91

Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $222.91 and traded as low as $169.80. Tyman shares last traded at $181.40, with a volume of 110,303 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TYMN. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Tyman from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on shares of Tyman in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Tyman in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 222.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $356.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16.

Tyman (LON:TYMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 27.46 ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) by GBX 1.36 ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Tyman PLC will post 2966.9998454 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 8.35 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Tyman’s previous dividend of $3.85. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

In other news, insider Paul Withers acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £36,500 ($48,013.68). Also, insider Jo Hallas sold 77,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.22), for a total value of £131,372.15 ($172,812.62).

About Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

