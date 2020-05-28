UBS Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 6,000 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 27.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,575 ($99.64) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 7,300 ($96.03) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oddo Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,600 ($99.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,168.89 ($107.46).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,329 ($109.56) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,223.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,583.02. The stock has a market cap of $109.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 5,739 ($75.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,335 ($122.80).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

