UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF)

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Pgs Asa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

TGSNF stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58. Pgs Asa has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

Pgs Asa Company Profile

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

