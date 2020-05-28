United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UBSI. TheStreet downgraded United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.44. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.91 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary G. White acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,112.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.