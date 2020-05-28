United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.24

United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.24 and traded as low as $3.35. United Carpets Group shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 40,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 559.56.

About United Carpets Group (LON:UCG)

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.

