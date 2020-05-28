Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) vs. Validian (NASDAQ:VLDI) Critical Review

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Upland Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Validian shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Upland Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Validian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Upland Software and Validian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software -23.79% 18.86% 4.97% Validian N/A N/A -3,813.26%

Volatility and Risk

Upland Software has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Validian has a beta of -1.24, meaning that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Upland Software and Validian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software 0 0 6 0 3.00 Validian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upland Software presently has a consensus price target of $46.29, indicating a potential upside of 37.43%. Given Upland Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Validian.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upland Software and Validian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software $222.64 million 3.83 -$45.37 million $1.41 23.89 Validian N/A N/A -$510,000.00 N/A N/A

Validian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upland Software.

Summary

Upland Software beats Validian on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories comprising project and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, knowledge engagement, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, Website management and Web visitor insights, and mobile engagement. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers across a range of industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, legal, education, consumer goods, media, telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare, and life sciences, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

About Validian

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks. Its ValidianProtect also provides secure mobile messaging and communications, cloud computing, cloud storage, distributed computing and Web application and Web portal access and usage, software defined networking, and the Internet of Things and SCADA for computers, servers, databases, intelligent sensors, and tablets and smartphones. In addition, the company offers solutions customized to the client's business process to ensure authenticity, integrity, and custody of digital assets. It offers its products through direct sales, as well as through channel partners, such as independent software vendors, application service providers, value-added resellers, independent marketing representatives, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Sochrys.com Inc. and changed its name to Validian Corporation in January 2003. Validian Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

