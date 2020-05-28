Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $530.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.73. Urogen Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $38.03.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

