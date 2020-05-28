US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several brokerages have commented on USCR. ValuEngine upgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stephens cut their target price on US Concrete from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Michael D. Lundin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,388. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $96,062.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,413.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,100 shares of company stock worth $452,439 and have sold 750 shares worth $10,938. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at $4,038,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in US Concrete in the 4th quarter worth $8,460,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in US Concrete by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 192,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in US Concrete by 707.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 158,885 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in US Concrete by 3,819.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 133,664 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Concrete stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $333.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28. US Concrete has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.85 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Concrete will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

