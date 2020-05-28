USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.76

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.76 and traded as high as $5.93. USA Truck shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 68,200 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of USA Truck from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of USA Truck in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Truck presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $126.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.30 million. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. Equities research analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in USA Truck in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in USA Truck by 22.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in USA Truck by 19.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USA Truck by 24.4% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 45,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Truck Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

