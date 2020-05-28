ValuEngine Downgrades British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of British American Tobacco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6721 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 61.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $11,044,811,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,795,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,519,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,419,000 after purchasing an additional 206,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,963,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,817,000 after purchasing an additional 72,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,894,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,946,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

