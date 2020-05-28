Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Vaso Corp (OTCMKTS:VASO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Vaso shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 21,528 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Vaso Corporation operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.