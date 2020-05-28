Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $418.62

Shares of Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $418.62 and traded as low as $376.80. Vesuvius shares last traded at $387.20, with a volume of 328,883 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VSVS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 593 ($7.80) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 519.45 ($6.83).

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 371.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 418.62.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.10 ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 43.10 ($0.57) by GBX 2 ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Vesuvius PLC will post 4874.7457574 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vesuvius Company Profile (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

