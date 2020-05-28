Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Acquired by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,051,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.19.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.