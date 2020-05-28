Vitasoy International (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Shares Up 1.2%

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACDSF)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09, 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Vitasoy International from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Vitasoy International alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01.

About Vitasoy International (OTCMKTS:ACDSF)

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. As at 30 September 2019, investment properties under management stands at S$11.1 billion, comprising 97 properties in Singapore, 35 properties in Australia and 38 properties in the United Kingdom.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Vitasoy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitasoy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.