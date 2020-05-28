VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,144 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VMware by 169.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total transaction of $8,356,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,934,695.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 14,862 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $1,853,737.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,805,439.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of VMware from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.14.

NYSE VMW opened at $139.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.71. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.