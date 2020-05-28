VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.05

Shares of VSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSBN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.05 and traded as low as $23.00. VSB Bancorp shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 3,600 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $41.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05.

VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter. VSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 19.82%.

VSB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VSBN)

VSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Victory State Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services primarily in Staten Island, New York. It accepts various deposits from individuals and businesses; grants loans; and invests funds primarily in government securities, mortgage backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations, as well as provides Internet banking services.

