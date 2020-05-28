Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Slack (WORK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Slack (NYSE: WORK):

5/27/2020 – Slack had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2020 – Slack was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

5/16/2020 – Slack was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

5/12/2020 – Slack had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2020 – Slack was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

5/3/2020 – Slack was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

4/25/2020 – Slack had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

4/19/2020 – Slack is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Slack had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Slack is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2020 – Slack was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

3/31/2020 – Slack had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WORK opened at $32.11 on Thursday. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Slack will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,618. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $153,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 249,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,649,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,715,499 shares of company stock valued at $41,289,805 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Slack by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Slack by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Slack by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Slack in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

