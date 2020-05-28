Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Atomera (ATOM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Atomera (NASDAQ: ATOM):

5/18/2020 – Atomera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atomera Incorporated is involved in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology (TM) for semiconductor transistors. Atomera Incorporated is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. “

5/14/2020 – Atomera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Atomera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/7/2020 – Atomera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Atomera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/1/2020 – Atomera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Atomera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2020 – Atomera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2020 – Atomera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Atomera was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Atomera Inc has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $161.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 90.22%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atomera Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Francis Laurencio sold 9,497 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $28,965.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atomera by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in Atomera by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atomera during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,610,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Atomera by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Atomera by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 79,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

