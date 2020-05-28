Wells Fargo & Co Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $130.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Shares of TSCO opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,881,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,055,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,344,000 after buying an additional 1,750,004 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,828,000 after buying an additional 3,461,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Tractor Supply by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,249,000 after buying an additional 186,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,599,000 after buying an additional 269,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

