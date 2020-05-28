Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.33

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:WINT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $8.45. Windtree Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 32,110 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Windtree Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $96.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.