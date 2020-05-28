Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $116.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.11.

Several research analysts have commented on WING shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $102.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,751 shares of company stock worth $5,188,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 39.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $119.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.51. Wingstop has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $130.99. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.97, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

