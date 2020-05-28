XML Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $639,204,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,330.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1,990.91. The stock has a market cap of $1,207.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.16, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.