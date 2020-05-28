YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,435.30

Shares of YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,435.30 and traded as low as $1,105.00. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 shares last traded at $1,170.00, with a volume of 26,595 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price target on YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $352.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,191 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,435.30.

About YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.