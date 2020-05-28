Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.32 Million

Equities analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) will post sales of $80.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.20 million and the highest is $83.80 million. Boston Private Financial reported sales of $81.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year sales of $322.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.90 million to $337.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $332.75 million, with estimates ranging from $313.40 million to $346.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.16 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 15.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Dechellis acquired 14,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,622.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,766.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $47,904.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,932 shares of company stock worth $235,563 and sold 12,381 shares worth $86,072. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 115.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

