Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.15 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) will post $5.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centurylink’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.17 billion and the lowest is $5.11 billion. Centurylink posted sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full-year sales of $20.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.52 billion to $20.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.93 billion to $20.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

In related news, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Centurylink by 83.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Centurylink by 82.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTL opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Centurylink has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

