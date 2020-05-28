Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.73 Million

Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to post sales of $322.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $319.80 million and the highest is $324.40 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $338.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of CBSH opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

