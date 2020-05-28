Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $284.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will report sales of $284.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Docusign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.91 million and the highest is $289.00 million. Docusign posted sales of $213.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Docusign will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Docusign.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $126.54 on Thursday. Docusign has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.24 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total value of $828,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 798,642 shares of company stock worth $67,997,755. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at $2,242,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Docusign by 3,033.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 500.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Docusign during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docusign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.