Zacks: Analysts Expect Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $998.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) will post sales of $998.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $913.62 million. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $3.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. ValuEngine lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.09.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $165,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,460,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,954,000 after buying an additional 322,029 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 234.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 39,385 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 42.2% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

