Zacks: Analysts Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will announce sales of $152.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.17 million and the lowest is $150.30 million. Landec reported sales of $152.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $584.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $584.50 million to $585.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $585.97 million, with estimates ranging from $549.61 million to $605.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Landec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,482. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 559.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Landec by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Landec during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Landec by 48.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $295.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

