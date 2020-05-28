Zacks: Analysts Expect TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.00 Million

Analysts expect TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) to announce $184.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.90 million and the highest is $190.10 million. TETRA Technologies posted sales of $288.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full year sales of $682.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.60 million to $683.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $595.80 million, with estimates ranging from $555.09 million to $636.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TETRA Technologies.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.48 million. TETRA Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 13.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

NYSE:TTI opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTI. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 31.7% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,022,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 967,470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,393,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 811,139 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,100,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 625,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 405,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

