Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.49 Million

Brokerages predict that Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) will post $19.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $21.98 million. Fluidigm reported sales of $28.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full-year sales of $111.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.50 million to $126.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $135.43 million, with estimates ranging from $134.36 million to $136.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fluidigm.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.62 million during the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 48.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fluidigm from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

FLDM opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $323.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, Director Samuel D. Colella bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 151,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,571.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth $24,188,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter worth $3,905,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth $2,777,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 3,506.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 992,781 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluidigm (FLDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.