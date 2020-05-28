Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.99 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) will report $73.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.48 million and the lowest is $65.50 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. reported sales of $81.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full year sales of $315.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.70 million to $337.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $311.61 million, with estimates ranging from $277.20 million to $346.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.84 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 2.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEI. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 82,922 shares during the period. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PEI opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.00. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

