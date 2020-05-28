Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $995.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) will announce sales of $995.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $961.00 million. Xylem reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of XYL opened at $68.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.86. Xylem has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

