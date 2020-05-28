Zacks Investment Research Downgrades InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) to Sell

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

ICMB stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.42. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 78.46%. The company had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. Equities analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 115,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $1,164,930.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mauer purchased 13,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $92,893.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,610 shares in the company, valued at $762,156.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 339,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,405. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 342.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 58,229 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 95,749 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 32,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. 40.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

